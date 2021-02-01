Switcheo Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.98 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Switcheo has a total market cap of $26.98 million and $357,202.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00146432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00067614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00264451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00038237 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,266,114,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,352,589 tokens. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo

