Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 25,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 38,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.16.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.38.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.3696696 EPS for the current year.

Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, education boards, and Districts and Defense and safety contractors in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions that comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

