Synthetix Price Hits $16.81 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Synthetix has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $240.13 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014381 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

