Syntropy Hits Market Cap of $69.04 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Syntropy has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $69.04 million and $654,096.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,332,784 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

