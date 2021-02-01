Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.99

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 1830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

SYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Systemax news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 3,746 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $131,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ritesh Chaturbedi sold 3,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,354 shares of company stock worth $7,006,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Systemax by 403.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Systemax in the third quarter worth $139,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

