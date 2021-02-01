T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 9.5%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. 9,884,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 17,678,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.60 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.57.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. Analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 63.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 499,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.