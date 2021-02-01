Tael Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.22, $13.96, $62.56 and $45.75. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00064931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00847166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00050920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00033988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.83 or 0.04315062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019440 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.96, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $62.56, $119.16, $45.75, $5.22, $10.00, $24.72, $34.91 and $6.32. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

