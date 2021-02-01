TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.61.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

