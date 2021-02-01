TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TAG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:TAGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of TAG Immobilien stock remained flat at $$31.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $31.61.
TAG Immobilien Company Profile
Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.