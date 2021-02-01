Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Up 35.8% in January

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the December 31st total of 216,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TISCF opened at $34.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21. Taisei has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $39.37.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

