Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Trading Up 9.1%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)’s stock price was up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 482,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 76,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

