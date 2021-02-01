Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $200.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $211.44.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

