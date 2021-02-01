Tandem Group plc (TND.L) (LON:TND) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Tandem Group plc (TND.L) (LON:TND) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 509 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53). 1,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of £25.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 511.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 438.63.

Tandem Group plc (TND.L) Company Profile (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Group plc (TND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Group plc (TND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.