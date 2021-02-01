Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter worth $55,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -385.65 and a beta of 2.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

