Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Trading Up 9.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) traded up 9.6% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.52. 3,100,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,941,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 64.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Tata Motors Company Profile (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

