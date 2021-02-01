Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Investec upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Tate & Lyle stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.44. 2,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

