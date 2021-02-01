Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Down 22.2% in January

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAYD opened at $10.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

