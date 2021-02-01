TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TCG BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 74,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TCG BDC by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 784,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 38,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TCG BDC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 361,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,512 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in TCG BDC by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $605.88 million, a PE ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $35.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

