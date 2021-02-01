TD Securities Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.72% from the stock’s current price.

ACDVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

ACDVF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 339,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,921. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.92.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

