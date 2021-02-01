TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

