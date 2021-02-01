Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 185,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 150,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.40 million. Team had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

In related news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.