TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,438,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,272 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $14,836,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 200.8% during the third quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,916 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 26.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,807,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

