TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $10.69 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.