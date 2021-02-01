TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.50. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
NYSE:FTI opened at $10.69 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
