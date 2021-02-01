TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 7.8% Higher

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s share price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.30 and last traded at $80.51. 305,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 274,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.80 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

