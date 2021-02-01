Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TELDF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TELDF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

