Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.56. 47,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

