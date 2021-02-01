Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. 63,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,037. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

