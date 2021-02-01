Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.76. 63,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,037. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

