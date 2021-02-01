Tellza Inc. (TEL.TO) (TSE:TEL) Stock Price Down 19%

Tellza Inc. (TEL.TO) (TSE:TEL) fell 19% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 3,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 1,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.24. The firm has a market cap of C$8.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74.

About Tellza Inc. (TEL.TO) (TSE:TEL)

Tellza Inc operates as a communications company worldwide. The company provides voice interconnections; international and domestic voice termination services; and SMS services through interconnections with traditional carriers, mobile network operators, SMS hubs, and SMS aggregators. It is also involved in software development; real time solutions designing and implementation; and big data management activities.

