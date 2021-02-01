Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Telos traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 707,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 905,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda acquired 441 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7,497.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,306,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,283,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.73.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

