Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Tenaris reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.79. 1,122,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,668. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.