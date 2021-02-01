Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 7.3%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.72. Approximately 993,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,033,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -363.62, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

