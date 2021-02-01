Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.65. 936,009 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 978,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $650.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $122,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $1,690,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,772,537 shares of company stock valued at $30,700,666. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tenneco by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tenneco by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

