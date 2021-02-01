Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Trimmed by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $631,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,117 shares of company stock worth $32,371,353 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.