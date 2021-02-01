Terra Achieves Market Capitalization of $905.26 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Terra has a total market capitalization of $905.26 million and $193.80 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 108% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 897.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,627,482 coins and its circulating supply is 484,093,046 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

