Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.54 on Major Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00004494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded 68.2% higher against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $744.41 million and approximately $133.23 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 993,636,793 coins and its circulating supply is 484,102,356 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

