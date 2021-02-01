Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $385,626.38

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $385,626.38 and approximately $283.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,632.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.01209373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00528094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038625 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002260 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

