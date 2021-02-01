TerraCredit Price Reaches $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $166,903.35 and $132,120.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit Coin Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

