Terril Brothers Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 4.3% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 391,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 507,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

