Terry L. Blaker Purchases 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Terry L. Blaker’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,827.36 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,772.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,637.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

