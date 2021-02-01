Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $842.00 and last traded at $839.81. Approximately 25,264,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 36,564,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $793.53.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.29.

Get Tesla alerts:

The company has a market cap of $796.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,686.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.