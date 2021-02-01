TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTI traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $1.78. 235,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market cap of $224.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.36. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. FMR LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,696 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $5,731,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,161,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,769,000 after buying an additional 3,130,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $15,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after buying an additional 2,246,857 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

