Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 153,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,105. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

