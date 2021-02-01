Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $165.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 237,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 52,171 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

