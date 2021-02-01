TFF Pharmaceuticals’ (TFFP) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFFP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $15.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lung Therapeutics, Inc. sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $14,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,407,261 shares of company stock valued at $20,379,919 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $19,556,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,259,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

