TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Shares Up 5.7%

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.21. 257,272 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 234,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

