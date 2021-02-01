TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TFII stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
