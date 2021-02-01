TFI International (TFII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

