The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,900 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 723,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Truist cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

AAN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.77. 4,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Aaron’s will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

