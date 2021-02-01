The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Up 6%

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.96. 461,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 550,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

