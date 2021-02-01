The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in The Boeing by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after purchasing an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.30. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

