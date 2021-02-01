The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 2.6% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $39,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.61, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

