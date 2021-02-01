The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $426,872,000 after buying an additional 69,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,495,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $247,070,000 after buying an additional 35,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.20. 167,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,566,400. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $349.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $185.30.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

